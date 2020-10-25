Jinger Duggar Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump Wearing A Floral Red Dress & Jean Jacket

Jinger Duggar is due next month.

Jinger Duggar is in the home stretch of her second pregnancy. She and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting another girl sometime in November. The star of TLC’s Counting On gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a thrill on Sunday by posting a new baby bump photo that shows her growing belly front and center.

The Duggar daughter posed for the snapshot outdoors. She stood on a sidewalk in what appears to be in a neighborhood in L.A where they moved to over a year ago. In previous Instagram posts, both Jinger and Jeremy had toted how much they love their daily walks with their daughter, 2-year-old Felicity Nicole. This may have been what they were doing when the picture was snapped. The expectant mom wore a dark red floral dress that seemed to give some room for her bulging belly to expand. She also sported a short, slightly faded jean jacket over the dress for the perfect wardrobe combination.

Jinger cradled her belly as she posed for the photo. One hand was planted on top and the other one gently pushed the skirt of her dress inward so the fabric hugged her full bump to show how big the baby is getting to be. She only has about 4 more weeks to go before she becomes a mother of two little girls.

Jinger’s hair showed her darker roots on top, while the rest of her tresses revealed her blond highlights. She had a glowing smile on her face as she wished her fans a “Happy Sunday” in the caption of her post.

Her Instagram followers were super excited that she shared her new bump pic with them. She garnered over 45,000 likes in the first hour after she posted it. The comments included well wishes and excitement over the next Duggar grandchild coming soon.

“Can’t wait to see Felicity’s little sister also can’t wait to find out what your name to her,” an excited fan said.

“Wow almost time. I hope you have a safe delivery,” replied another follower.

“Looking beautiful Jinger!! You’re glowing!!” a third fan told her.

“Oh my goodness! That baby is ready to make her mark in this world. Keeping you all in my prayers!” stated a fourth person.

A month ago, Jinger shared a selfie when she was sitting in a doctor’s office for an appointment a check up. She indicated then that she only had eight more weeks to go. She also revealed how excited she is to meet their newest addition very soon.