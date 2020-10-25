Carrie Ann Inaba Tells ‘DWTS’ Fans To Turn Their Clocks Back One Week Before Daylight Saving Time

Dancing With the Stars host Carrie Ann Inaba made a major mistake on her Instagram feed. The 52-year-old shared a new post to her timeline on October 25, which contained a slew of photos showing off her shocking look from last week’s DWTS episode. She sported a long black and silver dress which was covered in thousands of sequins, which also featured a thigh-high slit. Her conversation-starter of a wig was also on display in her new photos, which contained five images of her outfit that evening.

In the caption for the new post, Carrie Ann reminded her followers to set their clocks back for Daylight Saving Time tonight so they didn’t miss The Talk tomorrow morning and DWTS later in the evening. What she didn’t realize was that the clocks don’t get turned back until next week.

It was an accident that was quickly corrected by Carrie Ann’s followers in the comments section.

“Clocks go back next week… let’s not rush daylight savings time lol,” one user wrote.

“November 1st set your clocks back not tonight,” another added.

The comments section was absolutely full of buzzing fans, who reminded one another to not set their clocks back when they go to bed, trying to help one another from making a very big mistake. Clocks officially “fall back” on November 1 at 2:00 in the morning.

Others completely ignored what Carrie Ann said in her caption, and they opted to go after her look from last Monday which many showed their dissatisfaction with on social media.

“You need a new glam squad! Not impressed with any of your outfits or wigs! You don’t need all this glam as you’re a beautiful woman without it! Let your natural beauty come through,” one upset fan wrote.

No matter what her followers might have written about her personal style, Carrie Ann still seemed happy with her Moira Rose-inspired look and thanked her glam squad for making it come all together on Monday.

There were a few commenters who approved of Carrie Ann’s red wig but told her she needed to help out Tyra Banks, DWTS’s new host.

“You need to help style Tyra this season…she has been looking like a hot mess,” a viewer said.

At the time of this publication, Carrie Ann did not notice her mistake or correct her caption. For now, it looks like Carrie Ann will be getting an extra hour of sleep tonight unless she notices her blunder before she hits the sheets.