JoJo Fletcher Says ‘A Lot’ Of Rumors About Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Shakeup Are ‘Not True’

The fill-in host for the ABC dating show said what she saw on the set was different from the rumors she heard about Clare's season.

JoJo Fletcher said spoilers about Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette are not all true.

While spoiler sites have reported that Clare fell in love with her suitor, Dale Moss, at first sight, JoJo –who temporarily filled in for host Chris Harrison midway through filming the ABC dating series — revealed that when she got the call to come on the show, she wasn’t exactly sure what was going on.

“I was seeing the rumors you guys were seeing and when I got there, I got the rundown and it was nothing like I was seeing,” JoJo told Us Weekly.

“There were a lot of other things happening, a lot of rumors that were not true. It’s unlike any other season for a number of reasons. Obviously, the circumstances, obviously there’s a shake-up. What that shake-up is and how it plays out and what actually goes down, I think people will be very excited to watch and see.”

JoJo’s comments came just as a new promo for The Bachelorette also addressed “the rumors” while teasing that fans will soon learn the “truth.” In the clip, which can be seen here, Dale was seen monopolizing Clare’s time, to the point that Chris Harrison informed her frustrated other suitors that she would not be meeting them for dinner.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Fans have been under the assumption that Clare will run off with Dale early on this season, leaving a gang of angry guys in her wake. It has also been teased that Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tayshia Adams replaced Clare after she left the show to be with Dale. But based on Jojo’s teaser and the new promo, it sounds as if there is more to the story.

It is unclear if JoJo spent any time with Clare once she got to The Bachelorette’s filming location at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, earlier this year. But she has been critical of how the 39-year-old Bachelorette handled her first group date, which aired last week.

When none of the men tried to steal her away for some one-on-one time, Calre lashed out and said it made her feel as though none of them wanted to be with her. She even offered to go home to bed so they could hang out with each other.

JoJo told Us Weekly that as the veteran on the franchise – Clare has appeared on five Bachelor-related shows at this point – the Sacramento hairstylist should have cut her men some slack.