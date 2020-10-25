Isabella Buscemi Stuns In Vibrant Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi sent plenty of her 2.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Sunday, October 25, when she shared a sizzling new video of herself in a minuscule bikini.

The 22-year-old was recorded around an outdoors pool for the footage, which was paired to an upbeat tune. Isabella showed her body from many angles as she alternated between a number of sexy poses and movements.

The clip began with the model standing up straight as she faced the camera and tugged on her bottoms. She then adjusted her locks, before leaning against a rock wall. She turned around to showcase her booty while swinging her hips. She also opened a can of Bang Energy and sipped on it. Throughout the clip she sported a pout on her face, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves. It was a hairstyle that added some glam to her look.

Isabella displayed her busty chest in a skimpy blue bikini top that featured a colorful print and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and back. The garment’s low-cut cups had trouble containing her assets, revealing a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching thong bottoms that highlighted her hips and backside. The bottoms featured high-rise side-straps that called attention to her tiny waist.

She accessorized the look with a gold nameplate necklace, several rings, and a naval piercing.

In the caption, she promoted Bang Energy, before tagging the Instagram handles of both the company and the CEO.

The smoking-hot video was met with a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 32,000 views and 10,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 120 followers expressed their admiration for Isabella’s famous figure, her good looks, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“Wow you are so so sexy and so hot,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You’re more delicious than the drink dear,” a second fan added, filling their comment with fire emoji.

“Absolutely unreal how beautiful a woman can be,” a third admirer commented, following their kind words with a string of fire emoji.

“You are a real smoke show, very beautiful and sexy, really,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has teased Instagram fans with many breathtaking posts this week. She uploaded another video on October 24, in which she rocked a metallic-pink bikini while dancing. That reel has received more than 76,000 likes, so far.