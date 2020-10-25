Rita Ora Beats The Rainy Day Blues By Sharing Some Steamy Bikini Throwbacks

Rita Ora found a way to beat the rainy day blues in soggy London — sharing some steamy bikini throwbacks.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to post a series of pictures from her sun-soaked vacations to Greece and Ibiza earlier in the year. The pictures showed the star sporting some tiny swimsuits as she took a dip in the sparkling water and lounged by the edge of an infinity pool, showing off her well-toned arms and legs and washboard abs as she stretched out and enjoyed the sunshine.

The series included some other highlights from the getaways, including one where she lounged in what appeared to be an airplane seat, her sweatshirt lifting to reveal her rock-hard stomach as she gazed into the camera.

In the caption, Ora told fans that she came across the photos while spending the day in rainy London, and fans seemed to appreciate her willingness to share. The post racked up more than 350,000 likes and attracted plenty of compliments for her stunning physique.

“YOU ARE STUNNING,” a fan wrote.

Some seemed to appreciate the memories of the summer.

“I love all your summer pics,” one person shared.

“You killed this summer girl,” another added, punctuating the comment with a fire emoji.

Those who followed Ora’s social media feed would have already caught some highlights of the trip. As The Inquisitr noted, she shared plenty of photos from the trip, including a revealing shot that had her posing while wearing a tiger-print bikini. In another shot from the Ibiza portion of her getaway, Ora rocked a tiny bikini as she enjoyed the warm water.

The series attracted some attention beyond social media as well, with The Daily Mail writing about her photos and noting that Ora has been a fixture of the gossip circuit in recent days. The report noted that she was recently spotted wearing what many believed was an engagement ring, sparking rumors that she and boyfriend Romain Gavras could be headed for a trip down the aisle. A source told The Sun on Sunday that she was seen at a restaurant showing off the giant rock.

“Rita was showing off the ring on Thursday with the women seemingly cooing over it,” the unnamed source said. “She seemed in high spirits when she left the restaurant and then shoved her hand in her pocket.”

But a source said it was not an engagement ring, just a new piece of jewelry.