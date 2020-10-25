Celeste Bright Turns Around To Show Off Back Of Thong Bodysuit In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Celeste showed her fans what work looks like for her.

Celeste Bright thrilled her Instagram followers by showing off her backside in a behind-the-scenes look at her glamorous job. The model’s work required her to rock a revealing number that put her peachy posterior on full display.

Celeste’s video began with a shot of what her photographer was seeing on a small screen, then the camera panned over to the scantily-clad model. Many of her popular pics are taken outdoors in beach settings that include plenty of sun and sand, but this time she worked on an indoor set. She posed in front of white backdrop that kept the focus of the shots on her and what she wore. She tagged the Instagram page for the Miami-based clothing brand Boy to share where her fans could find the results of her photo session.

Celeste wore a black bodysuit made from stretch fabric with a subtle shine. From the front, the skintight piece featured a sporty design with long sleeves and a mock neck that made it resemble a wetsuit. However, the leg openings were cut high and wide, and the garment had a revealing thong back. The number also had white “Boy” branding on both shoulders.

Celeste partnered the one-piece with unexpected footwear — a pair of chic stiletto sandals with a slanted tri-strap design. The shoes lengthened her tan legs and emphasized their toned shape. Her blond mane was styled in messy waves, which is a hairstyle that she rocks often. The bright lights on the set made her beachy tresses shine like spun gold.

Celeste lifted her left arm up to toss the back of her hair around a bit. Her stance was wide, and she expertly cocked both hips as she tugged on the bodysuit’s leg openings. She then turned around to show off her toned derrière.

The only prop on the set was a wooden director’s chair with a black canvas back and seat. Celeste utilized it by running one hand over an arm of the chair as she slowly strutted around it. When she finished circling the furniture, she gave her hair a sassy toss and spun around.

Celeste’s performance was a smash hit with her Instagram followers, who shared their thoughts about the clip in the comments section of her upload.

“Absolutely breathtaking!! Can’t wait to see more of your work!!” wrote one satisfied viewer.

“That looks so fantastic,” gushed another fan.

“Celeste that looks awesome on you or should I say you make it look awesome,” a third message read.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste was also wearing a look with a revealing back when she posed on her knees in the sand for another photo shoot.