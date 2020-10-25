NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s Deal With Buccaneers Maxes Out At $2.5 Million, Per Report

Although he was once one of the highest-paid players in the National Football League, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t be breaking the bank in his forthcoming return to the gridiron with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per a report from ESPN‘s Adam Schefter on Sunday, the 32-year-old will be reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady on an incentive-laden deal that maxes out at $2.5 million for the current campaign.

The contract, which Brown is expected to sign on Monday, will reportedly offer $1 million in base salary and roster bonuses. In the event that Tampa Bay wins Super Bowl LV, the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wideout will collect an additional $750,000.

The pact will also establish three $250,000 incentives for receptions, yards and touchdowns, respectively, but the Buccaneers must qualify for postseason play in order for Brown to be eligible for individual incentive payouts, according to Schefter’s sources.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

As relayed by The Inquisitr on Friday, Brown and the Buccaneers came to an agreement on the general framework of a one-year deal last week. Although the team has gotten off to a relatively strong start with Brady under center, winning four of their first six games heading into Week 7, it has also dealt with a number of injuries in its receiving corps. Mike Evans has been dealing with an injured ankle for multiple weeks, while Chris Godwin is still attempting to find his form after returning from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, deep-ball threat Scotty Miller has been limited by a groin/hip ailment.

Brown and Brady famously teamed up for just one game last season when New England elected to take a flier on the seven-time Pro Bowler after he had forced his way out of Oakland before ever taking the field for the club. The brief pairing was a productive one for the Patriots, as Brown was targeted eight times and made four catches, one of which went for a touchdown. However, Brown ultimately left the team shortly thereafter amid allegations of misconduct.

Once Brown signs and clears the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, he’ll be eligible to take the field for the Bucs during their Week 9 bout with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on November 9. He is currently in the midst of an eight-game suspension that was handed down by the league in July as a result of multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

As tracked by Football-Reference, Brown has corraled 841 career receptions in 131 games, compiling more than 11,000 yards and 75 TD receptions over that span.