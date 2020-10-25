Lindsey Pelas Exposes Her Ample Assets In Teeny Orange & Yellow Bikini For Racy Video

Lindsey Pelas let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload on Sunday afternoon. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot as she exposed her ample assets in a teeny orange bikini with yellow trim for the racy video update that was sure to delight her over 8.8 million followers.

In the sexy clip, Lindsey gave fans a peek at her killer curves in the sexy swimwear. The top barely covered her massive cleavage, while the thin spaghetti straps showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled high over her curvy hips and clung tightly to her slender waist while flashing her long, lean legs. Lindsey’s flat tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the post.

In the video, Lindsey posed in an array of positions. She stood with her hands in her hair and twisted her torso while sipping on a Bang Energy drink. She also sat on the ground with her knees bent while wearing a seductive expression on her face. The model kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the background, some green foliage and concrete structures could be seen while she soaked up the sun. In the caption, Lindsey asked her followers to post an emoji in the comments.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side for the clip. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Lindsey’s supporters didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The video was viewed more than 23,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 300 remarks in the comments section during that time.

“Been praying for you every night queen. Hope you’re doing better. You look absolutely incredible,” one follower wrote.

“Such of beautiful girl gorgeous,” another stated.

“Lindsey you are attractive and impressive. You are different from other models. You have a positive energy and This this energy attracts me like a magnet,” a third user gushed.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a gorgeous yellow bodycon dress that featured a plunging neckline to show off her bare chest.

She posed near a large truck for the pics, which was a huge hit among her fans. To date, that upload has raked in more than 91,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.