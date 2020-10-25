Hillary Clinton Says ‘No Doubt’ She Would Have Handled Pandemic Better Than Donald Trump

During a Sunday appearance on New York Times journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripped into President Donald Trump, Axios reported.

Swisher pointed out that several countries with female leaders seem to be bringing coronavirus under control and asked Clinton whether a woman president would have handled the pandemic better than Trump.

“I have no doubt, especially if it were me,” Clinton responded.

“I have no doubt. I mean, I was born for that.”

Members of the administration have defended Trump against criticism. In an interview on Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said that the decision to restrict travel to and from China saved “countless” lives.

More than 200,000 Americans have died from the novel disease and nearly 9 million have been infected with it. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic.

During her conversation with Swisher, Clinton addressed the prospect of Trump winning a second term in the White House, stating that she “cant even entertain the idea.”

“[I]t makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions. And damaging of our norms and our values. And lessening of our leadership,” she said.

Clinton added that she believes most Republican politicians want Trump to lose to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but “they can’t say it publicly.”

The former secretary of state was also asked to respond to Trump’s recent attacks.

The commander-in-chief has long claimed that his 2016 opponent needs to be indicted and imprisoned. At a rally last week, he endorsed the calls to “lock up” Clinton, telling the crowd that he agrees that she should be thrown in jail.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly attacked Clinton, claiming that she and other Democrats orchestrated Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference in order to undermine his presidency.

He recently vowed to release “breathtaking” documents about the Democrat, saying that his administration has “found things nobody can believe.”

Clinton said that she would “never” call for Trump to be imprisoned and mocked the Republican for constantly attacking her.

“I think I live rent-free in his head,” she claimed.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Trump has struggled to catch up to Biden, who is ahead in most nationwide and battleground state polls.

As CNN pointed out in a Sunday analysis, around this time four years ago, Clinton’s lead was collapsing, but Biden is still comfortably ahead and remains the favorite to win the presidency.