Devin Brugman Reveals Massive Cleavage In Floral Sundress

Devin Brugman teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a couple of sensual shots of herself showing off her voluptuous curves in a simple sundress.

In the first image, Devin posed in a bathroom in front of a slipper tub sitting on a tufted gold bench with lots of natural light filtering in through semi-sheer curtains and an uncovered glass door. A glass cart sat near the door and had a double-sided mirror sitting on top.

The model wore a gold, green, and burgundy floral print sundress that featured spaghetti straps. The garment’s low-cut neckline tied in a bow, adding ruching to accommodate her ample bosom. Her generous cleavage pushed out over the top of it.

Devin wore her long brunette locks in a half ponytail secured with a tortoiseshell claw hair clip that sat near the crown of her head. The lengths fell over one shoulder and down her back with tendrils over her other rounded shoulder. She wore small hoop earrings and a necklace with a gold charm that rested on the skin above her deep cleavage for accessories. She tilted her head down and had her eyes closed. Devin showed off her white teeth with a big grin. She folded one leg underneath herself and placed her opposite hand on her knee, showing off a long, light pink manicure.

The second shot found Devin sitting on a mint gree devan that featured cream and red accent pillows. In front of her was a round wooden table sat with two crystal goblets. A mirrored cabinet behind her reflected some of the room’s natural light. A geometric tile with accent colors created an interesting look on the floor.

She posed with her body twisted sideways, and one bare foot with pointed toes rested on the tile below her. Devin bent one arm and placed her hand on her chin. The pose showed off the model’s flat tummy and nipped-in waist.

More than 11,100 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the post, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Beautiful shots! I need this dress in my life as quickly as possible,” enthused one follower.

“The amazing decor, though. Everything is so perfect. You look amazing,” a second fan gushed, adding a red flower.

“Happy Sunday, beautiful. My favorite room. I hope you enjoy x,” declared a third Instagram user who added a red lip emoji.

“Soho beach house! I love it there. We stayed in the same room! You look great,” a fourth devotee wrote.