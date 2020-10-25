Kylie Jenner Puts On A Sexy Display In Tight Leopard-Print Bodysuit & Matching Cowboy Hat

Kylie Jenner put on a sexy display while wearing a tight leopard-print bodysuit and matching cowboy hat in a recent Instagram snap on Sunday afternoon. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her killer curves while promoting her brand new cosmetics products to her 198 million followers.

In the sexy shot, Kylie looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a the skintight animal-print bodysuit. The outfit was cut high over her curvy hips while flaunting her round booty in the process. The garment also fit tightly around her slim waist while exposing her long, lean legs.

The top of the ensemble boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a cut out over her chest to give fans a look at her cleavage. Kylie appeared to wear rings on her fingers, but her leopard-print hat and heels tied the entire look together.

Kylie laid on her stomach on top of some furry material. She placed one hand on the ground for balance as the other gripped her hat. Her back was arched and one knee was bent as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

She rocked strawberry blond hair in the photo. The locks were styled in cascading ringlet curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Kylie’s followers made quick work of showing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 2.2 million times within the first three hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 6,200 remarks on the post during that time.

“How can be someone so hot in this cold winter,” one follower stated.

“I’m so proud of you,” gushed another.

“Keeping this as my desktop wallpaper,” a third person declared.

“Your beauty continues to surprise me. Just when I think you’re reached your peak hotness level you share a photo like this and prove me wrong. You’re stunning,” a fourth user wrote.

The reality star doesn’t seem to hold back when it comes to showing off her sex appear in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in teeny tops, tight dresses, and racy bikinis for her shots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently drew the attention of her followers when she shared a photo of herself wearing a black bra and some skintight leggings. To date, that post has pulled in more than 8.2 million followers and over 28,000 comments.