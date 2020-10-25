Gabby Epstein Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skimpy White Intimates

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein teased thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, October 25, when she shared some revealing new snapshots of herself.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was photographed in her kitchen for the four-photo slideshow. Gabby alternated between a number of sultry poses as she situated herself in the center of each shot.

In the first image, she posed with her body facing the camera as she tugged on her bottoms. She pouted and stared into the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry energy. She posed similarly in the second image, this time pushing her chest forward. The third photo displayed her from her left side as she showcased her profile and pert booty. The fourth image showed off some pancakes the model had cooked.

Her long highlighted blond hair was pinned back and styled in loose waves while some side-bangs fell around her face.

Gabby’s busty chest was on show in a daring, white, undergarment top that featured frill edges and tied in the front. The number called attention to her bosom as it was designed with a low-cut front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching, scanty bottoms that further showcased her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. The thick, frilly sides were raised up past her hipbones, drawing the eye to her slim core. She completed the revealing look with a silk white robe. She accessorized with several necklaces, including two chokers.

Gabby revealed in the post’s caption that her intimates were manufactured by Oh Polly, an online fashion company.

The sizzling images were uploaded less than an hour ago and have already amassed more than 19,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with social media users. Additionally, dozens of followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“You are so beautiful that I can’t take my eyes off you,” one individual wrote.

“Pancakes look good but I see much yummier things,” chimed in another admirer.

“You look gorgeous,” a third fan asserted, adding a series of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“OMG you always look so beautiful to me,” a fourth person added, filling their message with black heart and fire emoji.

Gabby has updated her Instagram account with plenty of smoking-hot posts this week. Just on October 22, she wowed fans with several images of herself in a sheer-lace corset bra and a matching, scanty pair of panties.