Corrie Yee Flashes Her Toned Legs & Cleavage In Skimpy Red Lingerie Set

Corrie Yee went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The model stunned her 1.1 million followers while flaunting her toned legs and cleavage in a skimpy red lingerie set.

In the sexy snaps, Corrie looked hotter than ever as she opted for the revealing bra. The garment boasted sheer material with a nude backing to complement the red trim and embellishments. The lingerie clung tightly to her chest while boasting a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching panties rested high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around tiny waist. The garb also helped to flaunt her long, lean stems while putting her round booty on display. Corrie’s flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the post.

Corrie jazzed up the revealing look by adding a nude leather jacket over her shoulders and arms, as well as a pair of stiletto heels to match. She sported a pair of dark sunglasses on her face, layered chains around her neck, and a bracelet on her wrist as well.

In the first photo, Corrie sat on a large rock. She bent both of her knees and placed one hand behind her for balance as she leaned back with her head tilted to the sky and her eyes closed.

The second shot featured her with one leg in the air with her toes pointed as she looked ahead and soaked up some sun. In the background of the shot, a large house could be seen. She geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back.

Corrie’s followers immediately began to respond to the sultry snap by clicking the like button more than 1,700 likes within the first 34 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 60 messages.

“Dreamy beauty and Captivating body, absolutely breathtaking and sexy view,” one follower declared.

“Corrie looking great. Hugs from Texas,” another stated.

“You are so precious,” a third user wrote.

“Classic babe,” a fourth person commented.

The model often shows off some skin in racy outfits. However, she’s most often photographed in skimpy underwear sets. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a sheer, powder blue bra and matching panties. To date, that post has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 270 comments.