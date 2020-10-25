Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Curves In A Skintight Burgundy Athletic Ensemble

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she showcased her sculpted figure. The photos were captured in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn posed in front of a cream-colored wall with a hint of texture to it. The sun shone down on her bronzed skin, and her curves vast shadows on the surface behind her.

Katelyn rocked an ensemble from the brand Body Engineers, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She showcased her curves in a sports bra with a simple silhouette and scooped neckline that dipped low, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms exposed, and the fabric ended just below her breasts. Her chiseled abs were on full display in the garment, and she rested one hand on her trim waist while her other was tangled in her long brunette locks.

She paired the sports bra with leggings in a matching deep burgundy hue. The leggings were high-waisted, coming to just below her belly button, and featured a detail right in the middle with some ruched embellishments. The fabric stretched over her muscular thighs and sculpted calves, extending all the way to her ankle.

She finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers that had silver strips on them, and she turned her face towards the sunshine, allowing the camera to capture her stunning features in profile. Her softly curled tresses tumbled down her back, reaching all the way to her waist. Katelyn had one foot planted and the other leg bent and resting against the wall.

She switched her stance for the second shot, placing both hands on her hips and squaring her shoulders and lower body towards the camera. She kept her gaze focused on something in the distance and flaunted her fit physique.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 3,100 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. It also received 208 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“You always look stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Your body is a masterpiece,” another follower commented, captivated by her figure.

“Love the outfit you look gorgeous in it,” a third fan remarked.

“Most beautiful lady ever created,” yet another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn wore an ensemble with a much different vibe. She highlighted her curves in an off-the-shoulder white mini dress with ruched detailing and a revealing neckline. She held some brightly colored flowers in her hands and finished the look with some platform wedge sandals.