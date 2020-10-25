Salma Hayek Stuns With Windswept Hair While Rocking A Tank Top And Open Blazer

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek stunned her 16.4 million Instagram followers after posting a close-up picture where she stunned during a walk outside along the coastline.

For the occasion, she wore a white tank top with a low scooped neckline that gave fans a hint of her décolletage. To keep herself warm from the ocean breeze, she also sported a blazer jacket with notch lapels. The blazer was a dark black shade that not only added a chic aesthetic to the shot, but also highlighted the actress’s sun-kissed skin.

The blazer was lined with silk polka-dot fabric with a navy background and white dots. The fun accent provided a pop of pattern to the otherwise classic look. The lining extended up towards her ears, ending with a ribbon of the material that rested by her shoulder. The jacket also featured a small pocket at the bust for a final touch.

Salma accessorized with a pair of retro-inspired cat-eye sunglasses. They were a light brown shade with gold detailing at the corner. She also sported a long pendant necklace that extended all the way down to her waist.

The actress styled her hair into a classic center part and left it natural and loose. As a result, the wind from the seashore swept up her long brunette locks, giving the photo an editorial vibe.

In the background was a grassy green shoreline that soon made way to the blue ocean beyond. A clear and cloudless robin’s egg sky was the perfect touch.

Salma posed by angling her body slightly towards the camera and giving fans a sweet and sultry grin. In her caption, she wished her followers happy Sunday in both English and Spanish before adding the kissing face emoji.

Instagram went wild for the new shot and awarded the upload around 100,000 likes and more than 700 glowing comments within just a couple hours of posting.

“I LOVE YOU, OK? MY QUEEN!” gushed one awestruck user, using both all caps and a besotted cat-face emoji to express her admiration.

“Your beauty has no limits,” raved a second.

“You have a beautiful smile Salma — have a great Sunday and wonderful week,” wished a third.

“You’re certainly rocking the windswept look there, Salma!” added a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink hearts.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, this is the second time in two days that Salma has worn a tank top on social media. The first time, she even stuck out her tongue during a silly birthday tribute to Ryan Reynolds.