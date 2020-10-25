‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers Preview Video: Abby Gets Interrogated

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers preview video for October 26 through 30 teases that it will be all treats and no tricks for Halloween. Abby finds herself under interrogation by Genoa City’s newest detective.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) starts the clip talking to Detective Chancellor, and Chance (Donny Boaz) appears shirtless, showing off his ripped abs. He wears nothing but his police hat and uniform pants with his Genoa City Police Department badge clipped onto the belt. Chance jumps into the role, and he calls his girlfriend Miss Newman as he prepares for the tough interrogation.

Abby thanks the detective for wearing his uniform for the questioning, and Chance responds that typically detectives don’t wear uniforms. It seems he made an exception, especially for Abby, since it is her fantasy.

This duo heated up a lot in the past few weeks, and it looks like everything with Paul’s (Doug Davidson) investigation into Chance’s connection to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) Las Vegas situation must have gone well since the badge appears to be the real deal. Now that Chance is settling down, he is ready to have a family. After some initial worries considering her past miscarriage, Abby has enthusiastically jumped on board with trying to have a baby.

Since then, despite losing her grandmother, Dina (Marla Adams), Abby and Chance dived headfirst into their baby-making plans. In fact, the preview for last week’s episodes also featured this steamy couple lamenting that they had to put clothes on at least sometimes.

Viewers appeared torn about their thoughts on the recent steamy clips showcasing the couple. Several commented that they couldn’t wait to see the hot scenes, while others felt that the whole thing felt cringy.

“Love them together! I want her fantasy to become my reality?!?! I’m next! He can interrogate me too,” joked one viewer, who added a red heart-eye emoji.

“I hope they get married since they are talking about wanting to start a family together! Beautiful, hot couple. Melissa Ordway is GORGEOUS!” another person gushed.

“Omg could these previews get any more cringe,” one fan lamented.

Why did he correct her in her own fantasy?!! That would’ve spoiled the mood a bit lol,” noted another, adding several laughing crying smilies.

While many viewers expressed their happiness over the pairing, others noted that they doubted Abby and Chance have any hope at a long term romance. Some worried that Abby’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Grainger, may show up in town to cause trouble since he is related to Chance.