Ashley Roberts Slays In Black Lingerie And Seamed Stockings With A Twist

Ashley's look included a fun French touch.

Ashley Roberts bid adieu to the weekend by sharing a stunning modeling shot with her 600,000 Instagram followers. The Pussycat Dolls singer posted the pic on her account on Sunday, and it rapidly racked up the comments and likes, with her fans double-tapping the shot over 8,000 times in the span of one hour.

Ashley, 39, posed in front of a solid white backdrop, which placed the spotlight solely on her and her contrasting all-black ensemble. Her lingerie set included a simply designed bralette with clean lines. The garment had thin spaghetti straps, sloped sides, and a straight neck that displayed a demure tease of cleavage. Darts on the bust provided some structure while enhancing the singer’s natural curves.

Her bottoms appeared to be made from the same stretchy fabric as the top. They featured a timeless silhouette with a low leg and high waistline that emphasized her taut midsection’s petite size. Underneath the underwear, she wore a pair of sheer black stockings with seams down the front instead of the back. The twist on a classic design added some extra oomph to her look while highlighting the length of her killer legs. The statuesque “Clockwork” singer made her toned stems look even longer with her choice of footwear — a pair of tall platform stilettos with peep toes and slinky ankle straps.

Ashley gave her ensemble a fun French twist by sporting a black beret over her bouncy blond waves. Her golden locks looked glossy and glamorous, and they complemented her jewelry. She finished her look with a chunky gold chain bracelet and textured dangling hoop earrings.

Ashley exuded joy as she tilted her chin back and laughed, flashing her pearly whites at the camera in the process. She posed with her arms raised and her hands behind her head, which stretched out her fit figure even more. She also lifted up her left knee and crossed it in front her right thigh in a flirty pinup-style pose.

To credit the team partially responsible for the gorgeous shot, Ashley tagged photographer Joseph Sinclair and hairstylist and makeup artist Lisa Laudat. In her caption, the Heart FM radio host said goodbye to her followers in French, and her farewell was fondly received by her fans.

“How scrumptious is this picture,” wrote one admirer in the comments section.

“An incredibly stunning and very beautiful lady,” another message read.

“Stunning, look like Marilyn Monroe in that pic,” a third fan remarked.

Ashley often brings some sizzle and spice to her followers’ Instagram feeds with photos that are artistic and alluring. As reported by The Inquisitr, her admirers also had plenty of positive things to say about a bikini pic that she shared on her birthday.