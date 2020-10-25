Valerie Cossette Rocks A Printed Bandeau Bra And Skimpy Panties In New Pic

On Sunday, October 25, Canadian model Valerie Cossette took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.1 million followers to a very hot picture.

In the snap, Valerie rocked a blue-and-white printed bandeau bra which perfectly hugged her curves. The minuscule garment showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and tattoos.

Valerie teamed the top with equally skimpy panties which showcased her lean thighs and legs.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her silky locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for silver barbell in her navel.

The photoshoot took place indoors, against the background of an orange wall. Valeria sat on a platform, striking a side pose. She leaned back and placed one of her hands on the platform for support. The hottie folded one of her legs and placed her hand over her panties. She gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Valerie revealed that she is planning to go to Morocco. She also tagged her photographer, Koby Einstein, for acknowledgment.

Within an hour of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 26,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 500 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty facial features.

“Tattooed goddess with the soul of an angel, one of her fans wrote, adding a heart and a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Happy Sunday, my love. You look divine from head to too. I can’t even describe your beauty in words,” chimed in another user.

“You are looking gorgeous and sexy! I love you. Btw, come to Australia too! I’d love to meet you in person,” a third follower commented.

“I am speechless! How come you look more and more beautiful each day? What’s the secret?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “extremely pretty,” “my muse,” and “be my girlfriend,” to let Valerie know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular admirers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Vicky Aisha, Vanessa Christine, Pandora Blue, and Gemma Walker.

Valerie rarely fails to impress her followers with her hot, skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a day ago, she shared a sultry photograph in which she rocked a lilac and white bikini to show off her enviable hourglass figure.