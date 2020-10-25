Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Sparkling Bronze Swimsuit While Kneeling On The Beach

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo thrilled her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap in which Olivia kneeled down in a stunning spot while flaunting her curves in a two-piece swimsuit.

Olivia’s lower body was partially immersed in water so clear that every inch of her legs underwater remained visible. The gently undulating water become a deeper turquoise hue towards the horizon, and the sky above was likewise a stunning shade. Sunlight shone down on Olivia’s bronzed skin, giving her a gorgeous glow.

She rocked a unique swimsuit from fellow model Devon Windsor’s own brand, Devon Windsor Swim, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture. The look was an off-the-shoulder style, with a bandeau bodice crafted from a glimmering bronzed material. Halfway down her upper arms, a sleeve started that extended all thew ay to her wrists, making for a unique look. The garment ended just below her breasts, placing her flat stomach on display.

Olivia paired the sexy top with matching bottoms that had a simple silhouette. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and accentuating her slim waist, and dipped tantalizingly low in the front. She had her legs spread and she rested one hand on her heel and the other on her thigh as she smiled at the camera.

Olivia added a few accessories to finish the ensemble, including a headband crafted from the same metallic material that kept her brunette locks pushed back away from her flawless features. She also wore delicate body jewelry from Jacquie Aiche, as a thin chain draped down her chest from around her neck, converging at her cleavage and then curving out to her waist. She also had on an eye-catching turquoise necklace that contrasted with the more neutral tones of her swimsuit, and one statement earring.

Olivia’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 130,100 likes within 22 hours. It also received 419 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“In love with these colors,” one fan wrote.

“Idk what’s more clear, the water or that you and I should be together,” another follower flirtatiously commented.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“I’m getting Pocahontas vibes!” another follower added, comparing Olivia to a Disney princess.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia stunned her audience with a sizzling series of shots in which she rocked a skimpy pair of leather shorts that showcased her enviable stems. She paired the bold bottoms with a simple white top, and her look also featured golden embellishments along the belted waist of her ensemble.