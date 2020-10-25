Cindy Prado Slays In Revealing Yellow Bikini While Showing Off Bronzed Abs

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado has shared another hot photo to her timeline, showing off all of her best assets. The American model is known for her impressive physique and she has no qualms about showing it off to her 1.7 million followers. In her October 25 post, Cindy shared an image of herself sitting down for a meal on a beach, while she sported a revealing yellow bikini. The 28-year-old, who is currently in Mexico, was dining on huevos rancheros for breakfast, as she had a full plate of the meal in front of her.

Cindy sat straight up, which elongated her torso, making it look flatter than ever. Her stunning abs were on full display, looking super sunkissed from her time in the sun. The yellow bikini showed off an ample amount of cleavage which was somewhat covered up by her loose long wavy tresses. The bikini bottoms had high straps on the side, making for a cheeky view from behind. Her strong legs also stuck out in the photo, as did her famous rump which looked well-rounded from sitting down.

The Elite fashion model paired her outfit with silver framed sunglasses that had perfectly circular lenses. She wore simple gold earrings and a necklace to complete the ensemble for her day at the beach. Cindy looked content sitting on her swing while enjoying her breakfast, which was complete with a cup of coffee.

The sexy pic began to bring in the likes immediately, earning her over 13,000 double taps in less than an hour. Hundreds of comments also piled in where followers complimented Cindy on her amazing body.

“My Favorite Breakfast – Never Looked – so Good,” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing! The Guy in the background seems to think so too,” another wrote taking note of a vacationer in the background who stared at Cindy.

“Love the yellow,” a third added of the hot swimsuit color.

Those who couldn’t quite find the right words opted to leave just emoji below the photo instead. The symbols ranged from the fire sign to the heart-eyed smiley face. Others added the Mexican flag in response to her vacation destination.

Attached to the post were several other images where Cindy showed her followers the dreamy view she had of the beach for the day. She also added two other photos of herself from breakfast, very similar in appearance to the first.

This is the second time in 24 hours that fans of Cindy’s got a look at her insane abs, as she flashed them in a hot post from October 24. The model wore a black workout outfit and tugged down on the waistband of her shorts to make sure her admirers didn’t miss an inch.