Rachel Ward Sports Skintight Mini Dress For ‘Sleeping Beauty’-Inspired Costume

On Sunday, October 25, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 623,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in front of an off-white wall. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a costume inspired by the character Princess Aurora from the animated film Sleeping Beauty. The ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder pale pink mini dress with puff sleeves and lace-up detailing. The skintight garment showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of silver strappy heels, sparkling earrings, and a tiara. Rachel also wore her long locks down in voluminous curls and sported a white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, the model stood with one of her hands on her hip. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. The following photo was taken at a closer angle. Rachel crossed her legs and touched the wall behind her. She moved her body slightly and lifted up her chin in the final shot.

In the caption, Rachel implored her followers to “[g]uess which Disney Princess” inspired her costume. She also noted that her “[d]ress” was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Okayyyy love this look [two fire emoji] sleeping beauty? [two pink heart emoji],” wrote one follower.

Rachel responded to that comment and confirmed that the Instagram user was correct.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are the cutest thing ever,” gushed a fan.

“You look gorgeous!!!!” added a different devotee.

“Gosh you are perfect,” chimed in a third commenter.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Rachel has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Rachel recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging peach-colored wrap top and a pair of white high-waisted trousers from the Tia Lineker x Misspap collection. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.