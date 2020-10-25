Lauren Dascalo Goes Topless In Black Lacy Bodysuit While Posing On A Roof

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram share over the weekend. The model shared a collection of photos in which she sported a bodysuit that clung to her curves as she posed on a roof. Her look left almost nothing to the imagination and sent fans into a frenzy.

The photoshoot showed Lauren standing on a bare roof in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. A few other buildings could be seen in the background, as well as clusters of tall trees. A stunning sunset could be seen in the distance, filling the sky with golden rays and casting a bright aura around the model. The scene was certainly beautiful, though viewers were likely focused on Lauren.

Lauren’s one-piece featured tight long sleeves and a single button left open to create a deep V-neckline. She skipped a bra underneath, so her ample cleavage could be seen in the middle. The neckline plunged into her waist, so her flat tummy was also on show.

The material followed her curvy figure closely. Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit featured tight shorts with a sheer lace trim that cut off at the top of her thighs and put her lean legs on show.

Lauren accessorized the outfit with a gold leaf choker wrapped around her neck, a bangle, a few rings, and a pair of stud earrings. She styled her blond locks down in loose waves with a few strands pinned up on the side.

The first two photos showed Lauren with her hip cocked to the side as she crossed one arm in front of her body and arched her back to emphasize her figure. She looked off into the distance thoughtfully.

In the final image, Lauren slipped her sleeves down to her elbows to complete expose her chest. However, she kept the photo Instagram-friendly by covering her breasts with her hair. She stared at the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze.

In the caption, the influencer asked viewers to pick their favorite image.

Lauren’s post was liked more than 27,000 times in under a day. It also received more than 550 comments, mostly from fans who showered her with compliments.

“Boss baby always killin it,” one person wrote with a black heart emoji.

“How your still the prettiest girl on earth,” another user added.

“Wow….you are a sexy goddess!!!” a third follower penned.

Lauren’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another collection, she posed on the beach with a journal in a white swim set that showed some major skin.