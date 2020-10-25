Lele Pons Sizzles In Patterned Bodysuit & Skintight Leggings As She Does A Handsand

Social media starlet Lele Pons shared a tantalizing trio of photos with her 42.4 million followers via her Instagram page on Saturday. The Mexican native wore a matching bodysuit and set of leggings that perfectly showcased her hourglass curves and her fans went wild over the sultry look.

Lele pulled her long, blond locks into a high ponytail and the tresses splayed over her shoulders and across her chest. The 24-year-old beauty maintained a serious expression in the first two photos she shared, but she tossed out a sweet smile in the final snapshot.

The ensemble that Lele chose for this set of shots was an absolute showstopper. A bodysuit with a high neck and long sleeves was paired with skintight leggings in the same pattern. Swirls of blue, rust, and brown colors covered both pieces and she wore black heels for the first two pictures.

The daring suit was cut extremely high on the sides such that it bared plenty of skin along Lele’s torso. The fabric clung to her chest and hips, and in the second snap, she turned sideways to show off her curvy derriere.

“Ooh you are looking so beautiful Lele,” one fan commented.

Lele shifted from serious to light-hearted for the final photo in this trio of snapshots. She unfastened her bodysuit, letting the ends flip up on her back as she turned over to do a handstand. Her heels could be seen tossed to the side as she did this move barefoot.

The YouTube starlet’s legs were spread apart and bent, and her bare toes pointed as her long blond ponytail flipped over her head. She smiled as she looked toward the camera and held her pose for a quick moment.

This position allowed Lele to flaunt her pert booty. In addition, everybody had an opportunity to appreciate a hint of her toned midriff.

More than 1 million of Lele’s Instagram followers liked this post and 3,300 commented on it in less than 24 hours.

“Omg you’re so pretty,” a follower wrote.

“Love the way that you’re always yourself in the end,” another noted.

“looking like a queen as always,” someone else praised.

Quite a few of the comments were written in Spanish, and a number of emoji were utilized to enhance everybody’s praise-filled notes. More than one of Lele’s followers suggested that this look gave off a serious Barbie doll vibe.

Lele has showcased a number of alluring looks in recent weeks. She has regularly flaunted her figure in revealing bathing suits and bold makeup looks, so this ensemble was something of a change of pace. Considering the enormous response from her millions of fans, it was clearly a massive hit.