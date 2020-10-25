Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crochet Maxi Dress

On Sunday, October 25, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old sitting on outdoor furniture on what appears to be a patio. A fence and gorgeous foliage can be seen in the background.

Alexa sizzled in a plunging white crochet maxi dress with cutout detailing. The revealing garment accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style with a deep middle part. She also sported a chic manicure with black-and-white accent nails.

In the first image, Alexa placed one of her hands on the furniture, as she held onto a can of Petal Sparkling Botanicals. She looked off into the distance and flashed her beautiful smile.

She continued to hold onto the drink in the following photo. The model touched her hair and focused her attention on the camera lens, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The final shot showed her lifting the can to her mouth, as she closed her eyes.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Petal Sparkling Botanicals and offered her followers a discount code.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Quite a few of Alexa’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Obsessing over this outfit and how good you look in it!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and raising hands emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing doll,” added a different devotee, along with a fire, a red heart, and a heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessing over you- wow! Stunning!” remarked another admirer.

“You look gorgeous and sexy this morning in that dress,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Alexa is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bustier and a coordinating miniskirt. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.