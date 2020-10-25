Lady Gaga Looks Smoking Hot In Some High-Waisted Leggings & Crop Top

Lady Gaga looked smoking hot for her latest Instagram upload on Saturday. The singer thrilled her 44.7 million followers as she posed in a pair of high-waisted leggings and a skimpy crop top to deliver an important message about voting.

In the racy snap, Gaga looked casual and comfortable as she opted for a teeny gray crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a crewneck. The garment was cut just under her chest and shifted to show off her black sports bra underneath as she posed for the picture.

She added a pair of skintight leggings for the shot. The pants fit snugly around her slim waist and hugged her curvy hips while clinging to her muscular thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

Gaga went for an incognito look when it came to her accessories. She fit a dark baseball cap over her head while rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses that nearly covered her entire face.

The “Poker Face” singer sat on her knees on top of a wicker chair with a colorful cushion seat. She pushed her hip to the side dramatically as she rested her elbow on the back of the chair. Her other arm was pulled in close to her midsection and held her voting ballot. She tugged at her hair with her opposite hand. Her back was arched and her head tilted as she pursed her lips.

Her long, platinum blond hair was pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands.

Gaga’s followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 744,000 times within the first 19 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 4,200 comments during that time.

“Yes queen!!!!!!!! I go vote now,” one follower stated.

“Yesss queen! always showing the good example,” another wrote.

“I love you gaga!!! You are the most beautiful person in the world,” a third comment read.

“Hey u look so good with that cap,” a fourth person declared.

The A Star Is Born actress is often seen rocking skin-exposing looks in her online snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga recently delighted her followers when she opted for a teeny white bikini as she flaunted her glowing skin and endorsed her new bronzer. To date, that snap has racked up more than 2.1 million likes and over 17,000 comments.