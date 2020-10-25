Prince Harry Blasted By British General For Abandoning Military Duties: ‘It’s Wrong’

Prince Harry is facing mounting criticism for his treatment of soldiers and veterans in the United Kingdom, with a top military figure recently publicly speaking out about the Santa Barbara transplant, per The Daily Mail.

As part of the Sandringham Summit deal — which dictated the terms of the Sussexes’ departure from the monarchy — Prince Harry stepped down from his role of Captain General of the Marines. However, the post was left vacant in case the duke decided to return to the royal family after a one year review.

Though top brass had not expected the prince to take up full-time duties after leaving the post, they did not anticipate the total silence that has followed. The move has reportedly exasperated officials and prompted a discussion of whether to fill the position earlier than expected.

“I’m not trying to give him a lecture, but he has to take the job seriously and not just say, ‘Well, I’m still the Captain General and I’m going to live in Los Angeles and never visit the U.K.,'” said Major General Julian Thompson in a scathing statement.

“It’s wrong. You can’t do that. He is expected to attend events and be around and be as accessible as his grandfather was,” he added. Thompson had previously led the Three Commando Brigade during the 1982 Falklands War.

Moreover, he is not the only military figure to express his frustration with the duke. Lord Dannat, a former Chief of the General Staff, confirmed that Prince Harry has ignored his attempts of communication. Lord Dannat had sent a note requesting more aid for Britain’s armed forces community, which has gotten no acknowledgment or reply.

The actions of the redheaded prince will likely come as a surprise to many, as the duke is arguably most well known for his Invictus Games initiative. The games are an international event that provides a multi-sport competition for wounded veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z at “The Lion King” premiere. Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

However, Prince Harry had faced criticism during his Marines position last year when he opted to attend the premiere of The Lion King instead of a major memorial for fallen soldiers.

“So the Captain General of the Royal Marines, rather than attending the most important memorial they have each year, rather than being where he should have been doing his duty, he’s hustling his wife’s movie voiceover business to the head of Disney,” criticized Piers Morgan earlier this year, per The Sun.

A spokesman for Prince Harry did not reply for a request to comment, nor did the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense.

The reports ironically come after Prince Harry was allegedly angling to get his military appointments back during the one-year review, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.