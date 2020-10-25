Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Amazing Figure In Skimpy Bralette And Panty Set

Internet sensation Jasmine Sanders tantalized her 4 million Instagram followers on Saturday, October 24, when she shared several photos of herself in a scanty bralette-and-panty set.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated 2020 Swimsuit cover model was photographed seemingly in her bedroom for the four-photo slideshow, as a bed was visible in her mirror’s reflection. Jasmine took center stage in every shot as she switched between several sexy poses that showed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, the model posed from her right side as she propped her booty out, highlighting her curvy figure. She rotated her head over her right shoulder to shoot a sultry glance towards the camera’s lens. She posed with her body facing the camera in the second image, showcasing her chest and toned core. She also popped one hip out and pouted. Her pert backside was on display in the third image as she turned away from the camera. The fourth snapshot showed Jasmine in a more candid light, as she smiled widely with her eyes closed.

She left her long, highlighted, blond hair down in natural curls. Her short nails were manicured, completed with a vibrant black polish.

Jasmine flaunted her world-famous form in a skimpy light pink bralette that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment’s unpadded cups called attention to her bust as they revealed a just a bit of cleavage. The set’s matching, thong bottoms accentuated her curvaceous hips and pert backside.

She revealed in the post’s caption that her lingerie was designed by Savage X Fenty, an imitates brand founded by Rihanna.

The series quickly gained popularity around the social media sphere, garnering more than 56,000 likes in less than a day after going live. Hundreds of followers also quickly headed to the comments section to express their admiration for the beauty’s form, stunning looks, and choice of lingerie

“Looking so fire and I love your hair! Beautiful,” one individual wrote, adding a number of fire emoji to the comment.

“Such a beautiful body and human,” chimed in another admirer.

“Absolutely beautiful, thank you Ms. Sanders,” a third fan asserted.

“One beautiful woman, and the lingerie doesn’t suck,” a fourth user proclaimed, inundating their comment with thumbs-up emoji.

The bombshell has shared a plenty of eye-catching posts to her Instagram account this week. Just on October 19, she uploaded several photos of herself in a lilac bra-and-panty set that did little to hide her figure. That content received more than 41,000 likes.