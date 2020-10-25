Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Thigh-High Stockings & Black Lingerie: ‘Let’s Give Them Something To Talk About’

Model Ashley Alexiss toyed with her fans in a Saturday afternoon Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model looked sensational in a black-and-white photograph and her 2.1 million followers loved this sexy shot.

The picture featured Ashley wearing a formfitting corset-style piece of lingerie. It appeared to be a black piece with some lace detailing and perhaps some sparkling accents over the front.

The garment had a deep slit down the front and delicate double straps crossed over Ashley’s shoulders. This styling allowed Ashley to reveal a significant amount of cleavage.

The clingy fabric highlighted the model’s hourglass curves and covered her upper thighs. Her stockings were clipped to straps that were seemingly attached to a garter belt. The fabric of the belt matched Ashley’s lingerie so closely that it completely blended in for this shot.

Ashley had her long tresses styled in loose curls that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back. She had her hair swept over her head and some wisps appeared to have been caught in motion, perhaps as a fan blew.

The lighting hit some of Ashley’s curls in a way that created something of an angelic effect. She looked off to the side slightly, past the photographer, and kept her arms by her sides with her hands grazing her hips.

The 29-year-old full-figured beauty teased in her caption that she wanted to give everybody something to talk about, and she certainly did in this case. In less than 18 hours, this stunning snapshot received about 16,000 likes and 150 comments.

“What a beautiful woman,” one fan wrote.

“GORGEOUS LADY WITH A FABULOUS STRUT,” another praised.

“This shot looks so natural. Like something has just caught your eye off set. Really beautiful,” someone else noted.

“Can we talk about that magestic ever flowing hair of a goddess lol. Good lord,” commented a fan.

Ashley certainly knows just how to show off her iconic hourglass curves. A couple of days ago, she flaunted her figure in a black sports bra and matching leggings. In that case, she was positioned to showcase her peachy booty and everybody went wild over it.

That photo featured the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit personality showing off her sparkling eyes and enticing smile in addition to her drool-worthy bum. This newer post had a different vibe to it, and some might say her facial expression was a combination of angelic and mischievous.

The buxom beauty has shown off her full figure in alluring black lingerie ensembles before. This was a slightly different style, but it was equally as successful at thoroughly titillating her followers.