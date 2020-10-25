Bri Teresi Rides A Tractor While Rocking Skintight Corset & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Bri Teresi channeled her inner country girl in a steamy Instagram post on Saturday morning. The model shared a photo of herself driving a tractor as she rocked a tight corset and minuscule Daisy Dukes that showcased her killer legs and did nothing but favors for her curves. Her outfit was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

Bri’s look included a white top covered in small purple flowers. The corset featured thick straps on her shoulders and two long strings hanging from the front. The cups rested low on her chest, while a deep split at the center exposed her ample cleavage. The trim of the corset was pointed, so a bit of her flat tummy could also be seen.

Bri paired the top with skimpy white shorts that came up above her hips and clung to her curvy figure. The denim cut off at the top of her thighs to show off her lean pins.

Bri finished the ensemble with a pair of white heeled ankle boots and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her blond locks were styled in a loose, messy blowout that was pushed to one side.

The camera captured the model sitting on an orange tractor in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. A building with solar panels on the roof could be seen in the background as sunlight poured over the scene and highlighted Bri’s fair skin.

Bri rested one foot on the side of the vehicle and grasped the steering wheel as she ran one hand through her luscious locks. She leaned and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure as she turned to the side and looked off into the distance.

The post received more than 2,480 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a success with her followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Magnificent and stunningly gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Looking so beautiful!” another user added with red hearts.

“You look great!!” a third follower penned.

“Gorgeous! Your tractor is sexy,” a fourth fan wrote.

Many people simply expressed admiration for her stunning physique using various emoji, such as flames and heart-eyes.

Bri always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another share, the babe took to the forest as she rocked an orange lacy lingerie set that left almost nothing to the imagination. That photo garnered more than 12,400 likes.