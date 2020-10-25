Iulia Valentina Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini Top & Jeans: ‘Golden Mami’

Iulia Valentina has been serving up some sexy content on Instagram lately that mostly shows off her bodacious curves, and today’s post did not disappoint. In the latest share, the Romanian model wore a tiny bikini top and a pair of body-hugging jeans.

Iulia sported a white bikini top that barely contained her ample assets. The bandeau-style garment featured cups that were fully-lined, which obscured her buxom curves from exposure. It has a front knot accent that made the piece look like a bow. A wide strap that was connected to the center of the swimsuit went over one of her shoulders for additional support. The color of her swimwear complemented her flawless complexion.

She wore a pair of semi-high-waisted blue pants. The bottoms perfectly hugged her slim waistline, emphasizing her hourglass figure. The jeans were slightly tattered, especially along its hem. The influencer completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of black Chanel sandals.

Iulia was photographed outdoors and posed near a flight of stairs and stone walls in her revealing outfit. In the first pic, she stood with her legs parted and one foot resting on a pedestal. The babe angled her body slightly to the side and raised her right, using it as a shield for her eyes from the bright sunshine. Notably, the angle showed a glimpse of her flawless armpit.

In the second photo, Iulia changed her stance by posing with her toned backside directed to the camera. She looked to the side with her eyes down as she placed her left hand on her thigh.

The bombshell wrote a short caption and shared that her bikini top was from Revolve. She made sure to give credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

Iulia kept her blond hair down, parted in the middle and styled straight with the ends hanging over her shoulders and down her back. Her nails were long and painted with light pink polish.

As usual, many of her social media fans adored the new addition. As of this writing, it earned more than 49,000 likes and over 550 comments. Some of her fans had the urge to compliment the model, flocking the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful and hot. Others were content with using emoji to express their thoughts.

“What words can’t express, the photos can tell it all,” one of her followers wrote.

“You are as beautiful as the sky, and maybe even hotter than the sun,” gushed another admirer.

“You look absolutely amazing!!!” added a third social media user.