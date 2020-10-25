Christina Aguilera Looks Incredible In Snug Black Tank Top & Leggings With Platinum Blond Hair

Christina Aguilera looked incredible in her latest Instagram update on Saturday. The singer stunned her 7.1 million followers when she opted for an all-black ensemble that complemented her platinum blond hair.

In the sexy snaps, Christina stunned as she rocked a snug black tank top. The thin spaghetti straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and the square neckline gave fans a small peek at her ample cleavage.

The “Genie In A Bottle” singer added a pair of matching leggings to the outfit. The garment wrapped snugly around her slender waist and hugged her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also accentuated in the shots. She accessorized her casual and comfy look with a pair of simple gold earrings.

In the first photo, Christina sat on a gray couch with her legs pulled in close to her chest. She tilted her head and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as if she were deep in thought.

In the second snap, the singer held her phone in both hands and looked down at the device while shifting her weight to one side. In the background, a window with the blinds drawn could be seen.

Christina revealed in the caption of the post that she was trying to figure out what her Halloween costume would be this year, and that she was open to suggestions.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Christina’s followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 326,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 6,000 messages during that time.

“Morticia from Addams family,” one follower wrote.

“U LOOK GORGEOUS!! u could be anything!! maybe u should revisit one of your classic xtina looks??” suggested another.

“Oh my god you look so stunning,” a third user gushed.

“You’re absolutely stunning as is. I would love to see you dress as Lydia from Beetlejuice!” a fourth person commented.

Other fans also suggested that she should dress up as herself from her Stripped album days, chaps and all. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christina recently honored the 18th anniversary of the album by sharing some throwback photos of herself look smoking hot in racy looks. To date, that post has raked in more than 460,000 likes and over 11,000 comments.