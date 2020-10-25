Cher, 74, Rocks A Metallic Silver Jacket At Early Vote Rally In Vegas

The legendary singer made a fashionable statement at a campaign rally.

Cher looked stunning at a political rally in Las Vegas. The 74-year-old music legend wore a silver metallic motorcycle jacket as she addressed an audience gathered at a residential shopping center in the Nevada city over the weekend.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer paired her glittery jacket with a printed t-shirt and black pants, and she wore a sequined scarf around her neck. Cher also wore her dark hair in loose waves as she took the stage.

Although she is eyeing her 75th birthday next May, the svelte singer still rocked a glamorous and youthful look as she showed support for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden while also stressing the importance of having a plan to vote — and to do it early — in the 2020 general election. In-person early voting for the election began on October 17 in Nevada and continues through October 30.

Cher performed the song “Walking in Memphis” for the crowd before delivering a speech about why she is supporting Biden, whom she has known for nearly 15 years, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“You cannot build anything unless you build it on the truth,” Cher told the crowd.

“That’s one of Joe’s great attributes is he is honest. He is truthful. He knows what he’s doing and he’s smart. If you don’t vote you’ll have nothing. If (Trump) gets another four years in office, we will have nothing.”

The Oscar-winning actress was also joined by Congresswoman Susie Lee on the stage.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Cher also took to Twitter to announce her arrival in Las Vegas, noting that it “feels like home” to be in the busy city, despite the fact that the health pandemic has shut down the big entertainment venues. The Grammy winner wrote that she wished she was down the street “on stage 2” because she misses entertaining people with her concerts. Earlier this year, Cher’s long-running residency at the Park Theater was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I JUST WANT 2 MAKE PPL HAPPY AGAIN,” the singing superstar wrote.

She added that she hopes her candidate is elected so everyone can be “safe” and “sing our [hearts] out” again.

Cher has become one of the most vocal celebrity supporters of Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. On the heels of the early vote rally, Cher is set to participate in a socially-distant rally in Phoenix on Sunday evening, according to 12 News. And on Monday, she will visit the newly-opened voting locations in Arizona’s Maricopa County to distribute campaign materials to voters.