Reba McEntire, 65, Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Tight Black Leggings & Cowboy Boots

Reba McEntire, 65, stunned her over 1.9 million Instagram followers on Sunday morning when she flaunted her killer legs in a pair of tight black leggings and some cowboy boots.

In the attention-grabbing photo, Reba looked incredible as she opted for a teal ensemble, which included a sparkly asymmetrical top. The sexy shirt boasted a deep neckline that flashed a bit of skin. The country superstar also added a matching leather jacket that included fringe tassels up and down the arms.

The leggings fit snugly around her long, lean legs and curvy hips, while helping to accentuate her slender waist. She accessorized the eye-catching style with sparkling cowboy boots and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Reba stood on a stage made of hardwood for the shot. The spotlight shined down on her as she bent her knees slightly and reached both of her arms out to the side. She had a microphone in one hand as she turned her head to look away from the camera while she wore a big smile on her face.

In the background, the singer’s band could be seen standing with their instruments at the ready. She geotagged her location as Ryman Auditorium.

Her mid-length red hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls. Her bangs fell across her forehead as the strands brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Reba’s followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 8,500 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“GOOD to see you. Blue jeans and a T shirt would make me happy. Not sure about that outfit!!” one follower stated.

“You are as gorgeous as and will FOEVER be. Your music are all inspiring,” declared another.

“You looked amazing in teal and love the fringe!!” a third comment read.

“I absolutely think you are so gorgeous. I love all of your music,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Reba’s fans seemingly never fail to notice the singer’s gorgeous good looks and unique fashion sense. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a black top alongside music legend Dolly Parton just last month, as it was announced that the “9 to 5” singer would be a guest on Reba’s brand new podcast. Dolly added her own flair with a black and white top that boasted metal spike embellishments on the shoulders.