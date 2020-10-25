Bru Luccas Sizzles In A Red Bikini At Zion National Park

Bru Luccas went back to her roots, posing in a skimpy bikini in her most recent Instagram share. The model took her account on October 24 to share a sizzling new photo that saw her posed in a picturesque place.

The snapshot captured Bru against a red car that nearly matched the color of her swimsuit. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Zion National Park, where many of her recent photos have been snapped. It looked like a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine spilling over the Brazilian model’s fit figure. She casually leaned both arms back on the vehicle, looking down toward the ground with a serious stare.

Bru looked smoking hot in a revealing red bikini that perfectly suited her frame. The ensemble included a traditional triangle top with thin straps that showcased off her bronze arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline and a pair of minuscule cups that left her decolletage bare, while an abundance of cleavage and underboob came spilling out the middle and bottom. Another thin strap was tight on her ribcage, helping to highlight her fit physique.

Bru added a pair of skimpy bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. They had a thin, curvy waistband that was tight on her waist, accentuating her hourglass curves. The garment’s high-cut design also allowed her to show off her curvy hips and shapely thighs in their entirety. She wore the strings on the sides tied in dainty bows on her hips, drawing even more attention to her flat tummy. Only a scant amount of fabric covered Bru’s frontside, and her toned abs were on full display for her audience to admire.

She wore her long, brunette tresses out of her face, securing her hair with a red scarf that was knotted in the front. She also wore a silver scrunchie on her left wrist as her only visible accessory. Bru completed her outfit with a pair of sneakers.

The update has been a hit with fans, and in less than 24 hours, it has amassed more than 156,000 likes and 700-plus comments from her audience. Most followers complimented her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead.

“The most perfect woman I have ever seen,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts to the end of their comment.

“She is so freaking gorgeous!!!!!” a second follower exclaimed.

“My Queen!!! What a Goddess!!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful And Unique As Always,” one more beamed with the addition of a few flame emoji.