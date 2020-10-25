Kindly Myers Slays In Skimpy Panties While Sitting On A Washing Machine On ‘Laundry Day’

Kindly Myers went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday morning. The model stunned her over 2.1 million Instagram followers when she posed in some skimpy panties while revealing that it was her laundry day.

In the sexy shot, Kindly looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a teeny white crop top. The shirt boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders as it clung tightly to her ample bust.

She added the gray panties, which appeared to include a white waistband. The lingerie fit snugly around her petite waist and exposed her curvy hips. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the laid back look with a small pair of earrings and a ring on her finger. She also added a pair of gray socks.

Kindly sat on top of a washing machine for the pic. She bent both of her knees and arched her back as she tugged on her panties. Her shoulders were pulled back and she tilted her head down while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that brushed over her neck and were pushed over one shoulder.

In the caption of the post, Kindly revealed that she was spending her Sunday doing some chores around the house, one of which included getting all of her laundry done. She also geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly’s followers immediately began to respond to the post. The snap garnered more than 2,800 likes with in the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Very nice! Happy Sunday to you!” one follower stated.

“Stunningly gorgeous photo. You have the niiiiiiiiiiiicest legs ever,” another wrote.

“Same. But you do it a lot hotter. I gotta get exercise in too. And grocery shopping. I’m domesticated,” a third comment read.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a fourth user declared.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. She’s become known for teasing her fans in racy outfits, including her staples — sexy bikinis and revealing lingerie.

Earlier this month, Kindly opted for a stunning sheer black corset top that had her followers comparing her to singer Britney Spears. To date, that snap has racked up more than 29,000 likes and over 620 comments.