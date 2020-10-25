Elizabeth Banks Slips Into Red Bikini Top For ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Table Read

Elizabeth Banks slipped into a skimpy red and blue bikini top as she channeled her character, Lindsay, for the Wet Hot American Summer live virtual table read, much to the delight of her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

In the spicy photo, Elizabeth is seen sitting at a table wearing the skimpy top. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that fastened behind her neck while showing off her toned arms and shoulders. The swimwear also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The actress seemingly threw herself back into the role, adding a dainty gold chain around her neck, as well as some 90’s inspired bracelets wrapped around her wrist.

Elizabeth sat in a chair for the snap. She placed one hand on the table next to her while she propped her other elbow on the surface and raised her hand near her face.

She had her shoulders hunched and her head tilted to the side as she looked away from the camera with a huge smile on her face. She also wore earbuds in her ears. In the caption of the post, Elizabeth reminded her fans that the cast was getting back together for the charity event in order to raise money for the Biden Victory Fund.

Her mid-length blond hair was parted to the side. She styled the locks in curls that brushed over the tops of both shoulders.

Elizabeth’s followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 87,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 560 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Hahah, love that outfit!!!” one follower wrote.

“I would do anything for this beautiful LADY,” another stated.

“I loved this movie and it’s so good to see you back in character. You look fantastic as always,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wonderful. You Look Amazing. You beautiful woman,” a fourth person commented.

According to Rolling Stone, Elizabeth wasn’t the only big name to return for the special event. Former stars such as Bradley Cooper and Molly Shannon also reprised their hilarious characters in order to raise money for the democratic nominee.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that cast has reunited. The gang got back together for a Wet Hot American Summer prequel series tilted First Day of Camp back in 2015. They came together again for a sequel series in 2017 which was called Ten Years Later.