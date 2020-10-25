Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Plunging Top On The Streets Of Los Angeles

JLo showed off her decolletage in candid photos.

Jennifer Lopez stunned on the streets of Los Angeles this week as she stepped out in a plunging white top. The star was photographed carrying a blinged-out cup in a fashion-forward ensemble while attending what’s thought to be a business meeting.

In candid photos that can be seen via Just Jared or the Instagram post below, the 51-year-old wowed in a button down top that revealed plenty of her décolletage. She stayed fall appropriate with an oversized chunky gray, brown, and white patterned cardigan.

The mom of twins paired it with very high-waisted baggy black pants that showed off her slim middle and had a matching tie around her waist. The long bottoms covered her shoes and brushed the sidewalk, though Jennifer gave a glimpse at her chunky boots as she walked.

JLo accessorized in a black hat with netting that fell over her eyes and large gold hoop earrings. She showed off her dark red manicure while holding on to a large cup with an attached straw that was covered in silver and gold rhinestones. In her other hand, she clutched a patent leather bag and a notebook.

The star was spotted leaving Soho House in West Hollywood. She appeared to keep her distance from others and headed into a waiting car as a man wearing a mask opened the door.

JLo didn’t cover her face on the street despite coronavirus guidelines, which had fans in the comments section asking where her covering was.

“Where is her mask?” one person asked.

“Wheres the damn mask?” another questioned.

Jennifer seemingly didn’t cover her face and mouth because she was drinking from her custom cup, as one Instagram user pointed out.

“I’m so sick of people saying where’s the [face covering]!?!? She was probably wearing it but as you ‘Can See’ she has a bottle with her so that means she was drinking from it. Or is she supposed to drink with [it] over her mouth?” they asked.

The star has been spotted abiding by the rules to wear coverings over the nose and mouth in public spaces. Earlier the month, she was photographed on a date night in Los Angeles with her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez and both wore black masks while waiting for their car to arrive.

Jennifer showed off her new bangs for the first time in those paparazzi photos and wowed in a blue satin jumpsuit with the first few buttons undone to show a little skin.