Brielle Biermann Stuns ‘After Dark’ In A Crop Top And Skintight Leggings

The reality star flaunted her abs.

Brielle Biermann put her curves on display on Instagram over the weekend. Brielle shared a stunning mirror selfie on Saturday, October 24, as she posed in an ab-baring crop top and high-waisted skintight leggings.

The 23-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star shared two photos with her 1.3 million followers, which appeared to be shot in a bathroom. The snaps were the same, though the first was uploaded in black-and-white and the second in color.

She stood in front of a large oval mirror with several soap and lotion cannisters visible on the marble counter. Behind her were brick walls with light wooden panelling.

Brielle stood with her right hand on her head as her long, brunette hair cascaded down her back. She flaunted her toned body in the matching plain co-ord, made up of a long-sleeved, high neck shirt and slinky pants. The bottoms pulled up in line with her navel to highlight her slim waist and abs.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter stood in between two sets of large cut-out lampshades next a large silver trash can. She accessorized with a stack of bangles on her left wrist and a black band, which appeared to be a hair tie, on her right.

She slightly pursed her lips as she looked at herself in her phone screen while partially covering her face.

In the caption, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star got into the Halloween spirit with a bat and black heart emoji. She revealed the photos were taken at night.

The comments section was full of praise from fans.

“Omg like queen right here so stunning,” one Instagram user wrote with two star eye emoji.

“You’re every bit of beautiful brielle,” another commented with a smiley face and black heart.

“It’s the figure for me,” a third wrote with a fire emoji.

“How are you so gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Brielle’s latest upload has been liked over 7,900 times and has received 60-plus comments.

The social media influencer regularly gives fans a look at her toned figure. Earlier this month, she posted three photos to Instagram that showed her as she flaunted her curves in slinky brown pants and a tummy-baring baby pink crop top while getting a parcel from her mailbox.

Shortly before that, she shared her excitement for Season 8 of Don’t Be Tardy to debut on Bravo as she struck a pose on the street in a plunging top and bucket hat.