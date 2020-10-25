‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Video Spoilers: Carter Pronounces Ridge & Brooke Husband And Wife

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video suggests that at least one couple is back on track. After months of upheavals and drama, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will receive the good news that they have been waiting for.

After Ridge found out that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) had conspired against him, he ended his relationship with his so-called wife. Shauna had forwarded the signed divorce documents from his phone to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and, pretending to be Ridge, had asked him to file it. The result was that the dressmaker was free to marry Shauna in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony. He thought that they were legally married until Katie Logan (Heather Tom) told him the truth about what had gone down. A repentant Shauna had confessed to the crime.

Ridge and Brooke sought legal help from Carter. They explained the situation to him and he said that if what they were saying was true, their situation could change.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, it appears as if he gives them some good news.

The clip shows that Ridge, Brooke, and Carter are at Forrester Creations.

“We’re married again,” Brooke exclaims and looks at her husband with a stunned expression on her face.

“Well, we were never not married apparently,” Ridge says and looks at Carter quizzically. In his hand, he holds a file and looks at the attorney for an explanation.

However, Carter has a surprise in store for them. Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful, know that he’s also the resident wedding officiant.

“Just so there’s no doubt, I pronounce you still husband and wife,” the new Forrester Creations COO says.

Ridge and Brooke look delighted by Carter’s official pronouncement and the dressmaker makes his way to his wife. They share a passionate kiss to mark the beginning of their lives together.

Afterward, Ridge looks at Brooke with hope in his eyes.

“You’re making our future sound pretty bright,” the designer says.

“I am,” Brooke confidently assures him.

Brooke and Ridge start the week off on a good note. They have their future ahead of them and are still convinced that they are each other’s destiny.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that by the end of the week, Ridge will have a reminder about how things nearly fell apart for him and his bride. Quinn comes by and offers an apology to him and Eric Forrester (John McCook). However, it is too soon for the dressmaker and he blasts her for trying to rob him of the woman he loves.