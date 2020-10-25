Jade Grobler Flashes Her Pert Booty In A Black Thong Bikini At The Beach

Jade Grobler stunned her 1 million followers on Instagram with a smoking-hot update on October 25 in which she flaunted her killer assets. The new snap showed the 22-year-old model rocking a black bikini that showcased a generous amount of skin as she spent a day at the beach.

Jade was snapped at a beach in her barely there attire. She stood on the sand as she posed with her toned backside facing the camera, which made her perky posterior the main focus of the shot. The babe spiced things up by tugging at her bikini bottoms.

The background showed a glimpse of the blue sky and the water coming up to the shore. Despite the amazing scenery, fans paid no attention to it as they were more enthralled by Jade’s insanely toned figure and pert derriere.

The South-African beauty rocked a tiny bikini set. While the front side of the set wasn’t visible in the shot, it was shown in an Instagram video that was posted a few hours before the picture. In the clip, the top had padded triangle cups. It was cut so small that a hint of her sideboob was noticeable. The piece had thin straps that went over her neck for support. Another pair of strings that were too long were wrapped around her midriff and tied around her back.

Jade sported matching bottoms. Although it had a simple design, the thong was just as revealing as the top. It boasted high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned legs and accentuate her hips. The dark ensemble emphasized was a nice contrast to her flawlessly tanned skin.

Jade wore her long locks down. She let the strands cascade down her back. As for her accessories, she sported a string bracelet and a ring in the snap.

The influencer paired the photo with a vague caption where she dropped a shark and a scorpion emoji instead of words. She tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the picture, urging her fans to check out the site.

Like most of her sexy shares, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The latest update amassed more than 25,600 likes and 340 comments in less than a day. Hundreds of her avid admirers from different parts of the globe dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with emoji.

“Jade, you are a shining jewel. So beautiful and so hot!” gushed an admirer.

“Nice. I love those lower back dimples,” wrote another fan.

“You are one beautiful view. Better than the sea,” added a third social media follower.