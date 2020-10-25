Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende’s Upset When Fate Steps In

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 26 features Zende Forrester Dominguez (Don Diamont). Bolstered by Julius Avant’s (Obba Babatunde) advice, Zende decides to go after what he wants. However, even he is left powerless when fate steps in, per SheKnows Soaps.

Zende Experiences A Tech Fail

After talking to Julius, he realized that he should pursue Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Julius said that he should go after the woman he wants – life was too short to have regrets. Even though he wished that things had worked out between the designer and his daughter, he still wanted Zende to have a full life.

Zende has decided that the possibility of love trumps a longtime friendship. He was struggling to decide whether he should go after Zoe because she was dating his friend, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). But it appears as if he now wants to fight for Zoe. As seen in the image below, he texted Zoe to take things slow with Carter and asked her to meet him at a specific time.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers indicate that technology will let him down. It appears as if his phone will fail him at a critical time. Zende knows that Zoe and Carter are about to take the relationship to the next level and he doesn’t want them to become too serious before he has had a chance to tell Zoe how he feels about her. Therefore, he has to act quickly and sets his alarm to keep the appointment. But technology will let him down.

Zoe’s Disappointed By Zende’s No-Show

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Zoe will be disappointed when Zende doesn’t show up at the time that he specified. She also feels attracted to him but she is in a relationship with Carter. When he doesn’t keep his commitment, she feels let down. Carter is the only man that she can trust.

As for Zende, he will be mad when he realizes that he missed Zoe. This may have been his only chance to tell her how he feels because he knows that Carter wants to get serious with her. Before she throws herself into her relationship, he needs to convince her to give him a chance.

It seems as if fate steps in and, through no fault of his own, Zende misses that opportunity. Zoe then decides that she needs to love the man that she’s with. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she and Carter will make love before the end of the week. Once they have sealed the deal, the situation will become that much more complicated.