Alleged Sex Tapes Of Hunter Biden Reportedly Uploaded To Chinese Site With Connections To Steve Bannon

A series of sex tapes allegedly showing Hunter Biden were reportedly posted this weekend on a Chinese digital platform with connections to a former adviser to Donald Trump.

As the Washington Examiner reported, multiple videos and images claiming to show the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in sexually explicit scenes and abusing drugs were shared by a user on GTV. As the report noted, the digital platform is a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, which was founded back in April by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and former adviser Steve Bannon.

As the Washington Examiner reported, both men are facing potential legal trouble not connected to the alleged lurid videos.

“Guo has been accused by the Chinese government of committing fraud, blackmail, and bribery and is currently a fugitive living in the United States,” the report said. “When Bannon himself was indicted on fraud charges in August, he was found by U.S. authorities aboard a $24 million yacht owned by Guo.”

The report did not say if either had direct involvement in the explicit release, though both had already been connected to damaging information on Hunter Biden. In an appearance the Dutch television news program Nieuwsuur weeks ago, the former Trump adviser said he had access to Biden’s hard drive. The Daily Beast added that a network run by Guo was also “hyping damaging hard drives” said to have been obtained by officials in China.

There did not appear to be any confirmation that the footage or images were legitimate, though there have been previous reports of sex tapes linked to Hunter Biden after information allegedly taken from a discarded laptop connected to him was published earlier in the month. As The Inquisitr reported, the New York Post published material allegedly taken from the laptop, including what the newspaper claimed were emails showing the younger Biden using his father’s influence as vice president to further his own business interests. One of the more bombshell claims was that the laptop showed video of Hunter Biden engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, though some dismissed this claim as disinformation and questioned the veracity of the materials published.

No one should link to or share that NY Post 'report'. You can discuss the obvious flaws and unanswerable questions in the report without amplifying what appears to be disinformation. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 14, 2020

Hunter Biden has become a subject of attack from Trump and his allies, with the president bringing up his past troubles with substance abuse at the first presidential debate. Joe Biden responded by defending his son, saying he was proud that he had gotten help and overcame the abuse.