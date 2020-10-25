Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In Crimson Mini Dress In Tulum: ‘Happiness Looks Gorgeous On You’

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a sexy shot of herself posing inside a sculpture by artist Daniel Popper called Ven a la Luz (come into the light), which welcomes beachgoers in Ahau, Tulum. The WWE NXT superstar’s fans appeared to adore the unique post.

In the picture, Scarlett stood inside the chest of the wooden and rope artwork that featured lush green ferns hanging from the whole interior. The background revealed several leafy trees and a stunning blue sky with wispy white clouds. The wrestler held onto one of the piece’s ropes as she struck a flirty pose, revealing a bright red manicure. She popped one leg while resting her wait on the other one.

Scarlett wore an off-the-shoulder crimson mini dress that featured tiered ruffle layers. The first layer hung over her ample chest, revealing her rounded shoulders. The garment showed off her nipped-in waist, and the remaining two tiers formed a sassy short skirt that stopped around mid-thigh, showcasing her toned legs. Turquoise bikini straps tied around her neck.

The model secured her platinum locks in French braids on either side of her head, and the hairstyle featured a trendy middle part. Scarlett tilted her head to one side, and she had a huge white tooth grin on her face.

In her caption, Scarlett noted how great happiness looks. Her followers showed a lot of love for the post, with more than 8,000 hitting the “like” button, and several dozen took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to complete their thoughts.

“It sure does, and I love the red dress on you. Anything looks amazing on you,” enthused one fan who used several red hearts to complete the comment.

“I love you, Scarlett. Will you be my manager one day for WWE? That’s all I’ve ever wanted. You and Kross are so cute together. I want to be tag team champ with Kross. That has always been my dream,” a second devotee wrote.

“You are a beauty. You deserve every bit of the happiness in the world. It looks like Mexico agrees,” declared a third Instagram user who added roses and lips.

“Wow, there’s so much beauty in this picture! Both you and the statue,” a fourth follower replied along with several flowers and flames.

Scarlett treats her followers to inside glimpses of her life with posts featuring her in various bikinis and sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she sizzled in a sparkly two-piece while doing a handstand next to a friend.