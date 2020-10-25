Iggy Azalea Shares First Photos Of Son Onyx With The World

The reveal comes just after the rapper announced she split from Playboi Carti.

Rapper Iggy Azalea made a big decision on Sunday to introduce her son to the world. The “Fancy” singer revealed her baby boy to her 13.9 million followers after it was announced she had split with the child’s father, Playboi Carti. The duo’s son, Onyx Carter, is suspected to be somewhere between four and seven months of age. Iggy has never revealed his actual birthday, and when the announcement came in June that she had a son, it was rumored she had given birth months prior.

In the new post, Iggy held Onyx in her right arm as the two stared blankly into the camera. The 30-year-old sported a tight black spaghetti strap dress, with an extremely low neckline. She pulled her hair up into a messy bun but kept it fashionable with a matching scarf. Iggy sported her signature large gold hoops which completed her ensemble.

Onyx wore blue shorts and a white graphic print top, completed with a white bib. He had a full head of dark hair and looked comfortable perched against his mommy. In another photo attached to the post, Iggy wore her hair in a high pony, with long bangs pulled out on either side of her head. She dressed in black again, this time opting for an outfit with sleeves. Onyx wore his same bib but had a slightly different shirt on. The two were stoic in the image just as the one prior.

Attached to the new post was a simple baby angel emoji.

Onyx’s big reveal came just hours after Iggy announced that she was no longer with Playboi Cart on her Instagram story. According to Just Jared, the “Black Widow” rapper wrote “You lost a real 1!!!!” online today and later added, “People take loyalty for granted & That’s why I’d rather be alone.”

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she confirmed in a later story, responding to her fans influx of questions.

In a wave of support, followers flooded Iggy’s comments section after she debuted Onyx to the world. Many gave words of encouragement now that she was officially a single mom, while others opted to comment on the baby boy’s beauty.

“He’s handsome boo, you got this,” one fan wrote.

“Omg he is perfect,” another added.

“You are the cutest omg he is beautiful,” a third fan said.

In under an hour, Onyx’s debut photos brought in well over 250,000 likes, putting the picture on track to become one of the Australian’s most popular pics to date. The comments section was also overwhelmed with 7,000+ sentiments from applauding fans.