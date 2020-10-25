Draya Michele Shows Off An Eyeful Of Cleavage In A Bunny Costume That Includes Lace Lingerie

Draya accessorized her Victoria's Secret costume with a real carrot.

Draya Michele gave her 8.1 million Instagram followers a racy and lacy Halloween costume idea on Saturday with her latest social media share.

Victoria’s Secret might be known for its angels, but Draya, 35, demonstrated how to turn the label’s revealing lingerie into a naughty bunny costume. In a series of photos, she was shown modeling a few Halloween “gifts” that were sent to her from the intimate apparel brand. The former Basketball Wives LA star wore a white teddy crafted out of exquisite sheer lace with a scalloped motif. The skimpy garment had a deep plunging neckline that allowed her to flaunt an eyeful of her ample cleavage. A thin attached belt highlighted her slender waist, while the number’s high-cut legs accentuated her curvy hips and thighs. The garment was finished with a keyhole detail on the front.

Draya also wore a pair of ivory fishnet stockings and dainty floral lace gloves with scalloped ruffle cuffs and thin ribbon ties around the wrists. However, it was her headpiece that transformed her boudoir wear into a costume. She rocked a headband topped with two tall bunny ears that featured fluffy feather trim on sturdy frames.

The model added a fun perishable accessory to her look by holding an orange carrot. Her jewelry included a single silver bangle bracelet and small stud earrings, which she revealed by wearing her long dark hair down and pushed back behind her shoulders. Draya’s skin looked luminous and flawless.

She stood in front of a plain white wall, but she livened up her images with her sassy poses. In the first shot, she crossed on arm underneath her chest and held the tip of the carrot up against one of her chiseled cheeks. The vegetable was positioned much lower in her second photo, and it was back on her face in the third image. She was also photographed holding it up in front of the camera with both hands. The final slide featured a watercolor painting of Draya rocking the lingerie, bunny ears, and gloves. The designer revealed that the illustration was her favorite Halloween gift from Victoria’s Secret.

Draya’s steamy snapshots amassed over 100,000 likes in short order, and she also received an avalanche of adoring messages.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed one devotee.

“Wow, I’ve never wanted to be a carrot so bad,” commented another fan.

“Getting finer with time,” a third admirer opined.

Draya isn’t shy about showing off her insane curves on social media. As reported by The Inquisitr, she also gave her Instagram followers a thrill when she flashed some underboob in a spicy bikini photo.