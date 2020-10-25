Janna Breslin Shows Off A Glimpse Of Cleavage And Her Sexy Legs On Instagram

American fitness model Janna Breslin is no stranger to flaunting her toned physique on Instagram. Following her sexy pic-posting ritual, she took to her page on Saturday, October 24, and wowed her legions of admirers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Janna rocked a teal bikini top which featured a string running across her chest. It boasted a plunging neckline which highlighted a glimpse of her cleavage. It also drew attention to her taut stomach and incredible abs.

Janna teamed the bikini with a printed, navy-blue kimono. She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty gold pendant which highlighted her flawless décolletage. She also accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses which she wore on her head.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Riveria Maya, Cancun. The shoot took place against the background of some wall paintings, a flower pot, and a blue sofa set. Some bamboo stools could also be seen behind her.

To strike a pose, Janna sat on a white, crocheted swing chair. She crossed her legs and held the strings of the chair with both hands. The stunner tilted her head and gazed straight at the camera while flashing an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, Janna expressed her concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 situation which has completely disrupted her travel plans. She wrote that she is happy to get a chance to travel, but wonders whether things would ever get better again. She added that despite being anxious about the growing number of coronavirus cases, she took the risk and went for a vacation to Cancun in Mexico. The hottie added that she is trying to enjoy every second of the getaway.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 9,300 likes. Besides, several of Janna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 160 messages in which they not only agreed with the caption but also praised her incredible physique and pretty looks.

“So beautiful! And the post is inspirational, as always. It’s hard to know what the future may bring, so I’m just grateful for the opportunities of the past and hope that although there are challenges ahead, there will also be more opportunities too. I really miss travelling,” one of her fans commented.

“What an amazing pic. You look spectacular,” chimed in another user.

“You go, girl!!!!!!! You deserve it!” a third admirer remarked.

“Keep up that spirit and that smile,” a fourth follower wrote.

