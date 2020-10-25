Courtney Hope Sizzles In Tied T-Shirt, ‘Lounge’ Panties & Raven Fishnets In New Instagram Snap

Soap star Courtney Hope showcased her impressive physique in a ghoulish Halloween-themed vampire t-shirt and a sexy pose, which thrilled her Instagram followers on Saturday evening.

The actress posed on the floor in a room that featured deep blue walls, a white ceiling, and a large window with sheer white curtains allowing natural light to filter in. She sat on a carpeted floor, and a dog sat on the furniture behind her.

Courtney wore a short-sleeve black t-shirt with orange writing and several skulls printed across her chest, which she tied slightly above her waist, revealing her chiseled abs. She paired the top with high-cut black panties that featured a waistband printed with the word “Lounge” around it. Over those, she had on raven fishnets, which showed a generous amount of skin and featured a solid waistband that sat slightly above her navel.

In the shot, Courtney bent one arm and held a portion of her curly red hair back off her face, revealing her muscular bicep. The rest of her mane cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. She held her other arm behind her leg, which was stretched over to the side out of the frame. The model had a fierce look in her eyes as she looked down into the camera’s lens, and she held her full lips open.

Courtney used several Halloween emoji in her caption and a couple of hashtags. Her followers appeared to appreciate her post, with nearly 3,000 hitting the “like” button, and at least 115 took the time to leave a thoughtful reply.

“Hey, beautiful! Waiting on my girl Sally to arrive in Genoa City! Hurry already!” urged one soap fan, referencing the actress’ on-screen alter ego who is set to arrive in The Young and the Restless storyline on November 3, The Inquisitr reported.

“What an awesome picture of my favorite actress!!! Looking forward to Sally’s return!!!!” a second viewer enthused, adding several red heart-eye emoji.

“What a gorgeous woman and a cute doggo behind her. The furbaby photobombed you. I love it! Just perfect,” wrote a third follower who used several hearts to complete the comment.

“Looking absolutely stunning and hot as always Courtney, really love your lounge underwear, too,” a fourth Instagram user responded, including a kiss blowing smiley.

Courtney shares lots of different types of posts on her account, showcasing her fitness and work. She also provides glimpses into her personal life occasionally, and her boyfriend, General Hospital star Chad Duell, shows up in her photos.