Abby Dowse Goes Braless In A Tight Pink Crop Top Paired With A Plaid Mini Skirt

Abby Dowse took to her Instagram page to delight her 2.4 million fans with another smoking hot update that was shared to her page on October 24. The snapshot saw her in a skimpy, all-pink outfit, that showcased her fit figure.

The photo captured Abby posed in the center of the frame. The backdrop was familiar to her audience as she stood in her bedroom that was decorated with a white duvet cover and pillows to match. A kitty could be seen lounging on the end of the bed, and a set of curtains on Abby’s side provided an abundance of sunshine. She stood in front of a mirror and the photo was snapped selfie-style.

Abby staggered her feet, popping her hip out to the side to accentuate her bombshell curves. She gazed at her phone with a sultry stare and lips slightly parted, ensuring she captured the perfect angle. The model shared that she was “looking cute” in a sexy set from Fashion Nova.

On her upper-half, she rocked a tiny pink crop top with a scooping neckline that showed off her bronze collar. It had tight, capped sleeves that were snug on her biceps, leaving the rest of her bronze arms on display. The piece cut off near Abby’s ribs and exposed her taut tummy. To up the ante even further, Abby went braless underneath the top.

She teamed the look with a skimpy plaid skirt that did more showing than it did covering. It had a thick waistband that was tight on Abby’s midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. The garment also boasted a daringly short length and a thigh-high slit that exposed her muscular thighs. Abby added a pair of white knee-highs to complete her ensemble.

She pulled her long, blond locks back in a high and tight ponytail, securing it with a black scrunchie. Her loose waves tumbled down her back, and a few pieces framed her face. Abby added a pair of dark-rimmed glasses, giving the look a sexy vibe. She also wore a gold necklace that provided just the right amount of bling.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the skin-baring display, and it’s already accrued over 18,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some raved over her fit figure while a few more complimented her outfit.

“You are always cute (and gorgeous)!!” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You’re looking cute too and that bod,” a second social media user raved.

“Wow looking gorgeous love those eyez,” a third complimented with the addition of a few flames.

“Great outfit…everything works!” one more pointed out.