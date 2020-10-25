Rachel Cook Slays In A Black Bra & Low-Riding Pants With Fake Bruises & Blood On Her Face: ‘Hunted’

Former Playboy model Rachel Cook shared a fabulous photo via her Instagram page on Saturday, October 24. She recently mentioned that she had been filming a movie, and this new snapshot gave her 2.9 million followers a sense of what’s ahead.

The photo showed Rachel in character for her project. She wore a light-brown wig that was styled with bangs and the locks grazed her shoulders. She wore a black bra along with pants that sat very low on her hips. Just a hint of the waistband could be seen, but it appeared that they were a khaki or gray color with a black belt threaded through the loops.

Rachel faced the camera directly and seemed to have a gun in her hand. She pointed it straight toward the photographer, her arm stretched out straight in front of her. Her bright blue eyes looked right into the lens and she looked deadly serious.

The model noted that the upcoming film was titled Hunted. Rachel’s face had fake bruises on one cheek as well as her nose. In addition, some fake dried blood dripped down from her nostrils. It looked as if some fake bruising may have been added across her midriff as well.

The black bra revealed a good amount of Rachel’s cleavage, and her rock-hard abs were on full display. She hasn’t revealed specifics regarding her character or the film, but it certainly appeared that she’s in the role of someone incredibly tough and fierce.

Nearly 60,000 likes and 325 comments came in from fans during the first four hours after Rachel had shared this sexy teaser. One fan likened her to a future Lara Croft, a character from Tomb Raider.

“Still gorgeous and stunningly beautiful,” a follower raved.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous,” another praised.

“God, your beauty already killed me,” commented a fan.

“You are absolutely stunning and very talented,” someone else declared.

Quite a few of Rachel’s fans expressed their excitement in checking out this movie once it became available. She noted that there wasn’t a trailer available yet, and it’s not known where or when the film will be released.

Many of Rachel’s recent Instagram posts have shown her flaunting her incredible physique in various bikinis. She’s frequently hyped her online magazine Nirvana, and folks know that what she shares on social media is tame in comparison to what’s included in that project.

One recent snapshot showed Rachel wearing a teal bikini and showing off her fit figure. She noted that the rest of her crew was off to Turkey to shoot for an upcoming issue. She added that she couldn’t join them for this trip because she had been filming a movie.

Now, everybody can get a sense of exactly what Rachel has been working on and they are clearly anxious to see more.