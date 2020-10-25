Chantel Jefferies Sizzles In A Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

American DJ, model and actress Chantel Jeffries took to her Instagram page on Saturday, October 24, and treated her whopping 4.7 million followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Chantel rocked a black babydoll lingerie set which boasted lacy cups and scalloped edges. It included thin straps, a tie-up feature below the cups, and a plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The open-front ensemble also displayed a glimpse of her taut stomach.

Chantel teamed the babydoll with French knickers that had lacy edges, rendering the garment a very feminine touch.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, swept her locks to the right side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and back.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Yosemite National Park in California. The shoot took place during the day, against the background of some trees. Chantel stood next to a silver travel trailer. She held her left hand behind her head and turned her gaze away from the camera. Moreover, she held a white cup in her right hand and flashed a small smile to strike a pose.

In the caption, Chantel informed users that her provocative ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve. Per a hashtag, the photoshoot took place during the brand’s influencer glamping getaway titled “Camp Revolve.”

Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 160,000 likes. In addition to that, her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 400-plus messages in which they praised her incredible figure, pretty facial features, and her sensual style.

“Oh wow, you look wonderful, babe. Definitely the sexiest woman alive,” one of her fans commented.

“How can you always look so spectacular, dazzling and stunning? You are so, so beautiful, babe,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji to the comment.

“What a gorgeous picture! You are seriously a dream! I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“Oh wow, you are on fire!! I so want to kiss and cuddle you,” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Others posted words and phrases like “wife,” “what a goddess,” and “sex bomb,” to let Chantel know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Leli Hernandez, Tana Mongeau, and Ashley Moore.

Chantel rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her sultry snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 26, she uploaded another hot pic in which she rocked a cleavage-baring tank top that she combined with matching bottoms. To date, the post has accrued more than 306,000 likes.